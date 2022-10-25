Syston Knitting Banxy: Ghosts actors react to Halloween topper
- Published
Actors from BBC sitcom Ghosts have reacted to being recreated by a mystery knitter from Leicestershire.
The anonymous artist, known as Syston Knitting Banxy, has made a Halloween-themed postbox topper featuring characters from the TV show.
It went on display outside the town's High Street post office on Monday.
Ben Willbond - who plays an army officer ghost known as The Captain - tweeted it was "utterly splendid".
The series, which has run for four seasons, is about a young couple who unexpectedly inherit a grand country estate overrun with ghosts.
Syston Knitting Banxy has made each of the nine main ghosts.
They have been attached to a black topper, decorated with pumpkins.
Local resident James Nicholas told the BBC he was impressed with the work.
"Being a big fan of the show, I appreciate the humour of Sir Humphrey holding his head on and Julian's Newsnight thumbs," he said.
The topper has also received recognition from actors from the series.
Embracing The Captain's passion for all things military, Mr Willbond said: "Well this is utterly splendid. Love to be a 'yarn bomber'."
Martha Howe-Douglas, who plays Lady Button, said it was "incredible work" and Jim Howick, who portrays the ghost of adventure club leader Pat, called it "fantastic".
The knitter - who has managed to keep their identity hidden - has created numerous postbox toppers over the past few years.
Previous works have included Remembrance Day and Jubilee themed toppers.
Another that celebrated the career of actor Stephen Graham was displayed in his Leicestershire hometown of Ibstock and was visited by the star.
