Bird flu: Peregrine found dead at Leicester Cathedral
- Published
A male peregrine falcon has been found dead on the roof of Leicester Cathedral.
The Leicestershire and Rutland Ornithological Society (LROS) said the bird was thought to have died on Friday from avian flu.
Government officials have not yet confirmed the cause of death.
Tests on two other peregrines found dead at the cathedral in August confirmed at least one died as result of the influenza outbreak.
The male joined the cathedral nest in the spring when it was already occupied by a female and her eggs.
In August, the female and one of her two juveniles died.
Jim Graham, LROS president said the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) ran tests on both birds to establish their cause of death.
He said the juvenile was confirmed to have died from bird flu but tests on the female had come back inconclusive.
Mr Graham said they were now waiting for the male's body to be collected by Defra.
He said: "He went downhill so quickly, unlike the previous female who we could see over quite a period of time deteriorating.
"The male went over in maybe two days, it was very quick."
'International problem'
Mr Graham said he was "very concerned" about the recent deaths.
"It's something we haven't really got any control over," he said.
"We know that it's a national and international problem now."
Earlier this month it was confirmed about 48m birds had been culled across the UK and the EU in the last year as a result of the avian flu outbreak, making it the largest outbreak on record.
Last week Pets Corner, a visitor attraction in Leicester, closed after an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) was introduced.
