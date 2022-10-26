Leicester: Girl, 14, dies and another hurt after being struck by car
A 14-year-old girl has died and another was injured after they were hit by a car that left the road in Leicester.
Leicestershire Police said officers were called to the junction of Braunstone Lane and Mortimer Way at about 11:00 BST on Wednesday.
One girl was pronounced dead at the scene, a force spokesman said, while the other, also 14, suffered non life-threatening or life-changing injuries.
A man in his 30s was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
No arrests have been made.
Det Sgt Lisa Wood said: "While we've spoken to a number of people who were in the area at the time, I am particularly keen to speak to any motorists with dashcams in their vehicles.
"I'd like to speak to anyone who saw the Astra prior to it leaving the road or who saw the collision occur."
