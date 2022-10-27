Woman arrested after anti-hunting activist hit by car
A 59-year-old woman has been arrested after an anti-hunting activist was struck by a car.
Police said officers were called to Braunston Road, Knossington, at about 12:00 BST on Tuesday after a woman in her 40s was hit by a grey Mercedes.
She was taken to hospital with non life-threatening or life-changing injuries and has since been discharged.
The detained woman was held on suspicion of attempted wounding with intent, Leicestershire Police added.
She was later released under investigation.
The vehicle involved has been recovered by officers, the force added.
It comes after Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs said one of its members was hit on the Ladywood Estate.
Det Insp Charles Edwards said: "Our investigation into the incident is continuing and we've spoken to a number of witnesses who were in the area at the time.
"I'm aware of the concern this incident has raised and we'll provide further updates as our enquiries progress."
