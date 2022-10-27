Man in hospital after face fractured several times in assault
- Published
A man has been left with several fractures after being punched and kicked in the face in Leicester city centre.
Police said officers were told a man had been assaulted outside a fast food restaurant in Market Street in the early hours of Thursday.
It was reported the man, in his 30s, was assaulted by another man who left the scene on foot.
Inquiries are ongoing to identify the suspect, Leicestershire Police added.
The victim remains in hospital as he continues to receive treatment for his injuries, which include several fractures to his face.
