Caterpillar UK: Three treated after being exposed to toxic chemical
- Published
Three employees at a factory have been treated by paramedics after they were exposed to a toxic chemical.
Emergency services were called to Caterpillar UK in Desford, Leicestershire, shortly after 09:00 BST on Thursday.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said the area was evacuated and specialist teams were called to clear up the substance.
Leicestershire Police said a cordon put in place had since been lifted.
A fire service spokesman said: "People were reported to be the feeling ill effects of a toxic smell coming from a shipping container.
"Specialists have been called to clear up the substance and we have been giving advice to site managers."
The spokesman said it was not clear, at this stage, what the chemical substance was.
A Leicestershire Police spokesperson added: "Officers were called to a business in Peckleton Lane, Desford, to support colleagues at Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service.
"They were in attendance following a report that three members of staff had been exposed to a toxic chemical at the location."
East Midlands Ambulance Service were also called to the scene and after being assessed, "the employees were allowed to return home", the force added.
Caterpillar UK has been contacted for comment.
