Statue honouring Sikh soldiers being unveiled in Leicester
- Published
A statue of a Sikh soldier is being unveiled in Leicester to honour Sikhs who fought for the UK in conflicts around the world.
The bronze figure on a granite plinth will be displayed in Victoria Park from Sunday.
The Sikh Troops War Memorial Committee said it would complement the existing war memorials already there.
Sikhs made up more than 20% of the British Indian Army at the outbreak of World War One.
'Fitting tribute'
The statue has been created by artist Taranjit Singh and paid for with council funding and donations from Sikh congregations.
Ajmer Singh Basra, president of the committee, said: "We are so proud to be unveiling this memorial to honour the sacrifice of all those brave men who travelled thousands of miles to fight for a country that wasn't their own."
He said the statue would serve as a reminder to Sikhs who have made Leicester their home.
Piara Singh Clair, from Leicester City Council, said: "For many decades, the Sikh community has significantly contributed towards the success of our city.
"I am very pleased that the idea of a Sikh memorial statue - envisaged by the late councillor Culdipp Singh Bhatti MBE - will be unveiled in Victoria Park.
"It will provide a fitting tribute alongside other memorials in the park."
The unveiling programme is expected to begin at De Montfort Hall at 13:00 GMT with members of the public welcome to attend.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.