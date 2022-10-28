Leicester kidnap and rape trial jury is discharged
The jury in the trial of three men accused of kidnapping and raping a woman in Leicester has been discharged.
Leicester Crown Court had heard the woman got into the car in the early hours of 16 January and was driven to a lane in Lutterworth.
After retiring earlier in the week, the jury only managed to reach a verdict on one charge, which two of the defendants were acquitted of.
A decision on any retrial is expected on 4 November.
Vahar Manchala, 23, Ajay Doppalapudi, 26, and Rana Yellambai, 29, all from Gaul Street in Leicester, denied kidnap, sexual assault, rape and assault by penetration.
Mr Doppalapudi and Mr Yellambai were cleared of assault by penetration.
All three have been remanded in custody.
