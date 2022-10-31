Great Central Railway's new skills centre gets funding boost
Plans for a railway heritage visitor and skills hub in Leicestershire have moved closer thanks to a funding boost.
A £280,000 grant has been given for a new locomotive works and education centre at Great Central Railway in Loughborough, due to cost almost £1m.
The money is coming from the Loughborough Town Deal, which is backed by government funding.
The centre will "engage with new audiences" and provide apprenticeship opportunities, organisers say.
The Town Deal Board is co-chaired by Cllr Jonathan Morgan, leader of Charnwood Borough Council, and businessman Dr Nik Kotecha OBE.
Mr Morgan said: "Great Central Railway brings thousands of people to Loughborough each year and it is good news that the Town Deal can invest in the attraction and support the local visitor economy.
"The railway is also an integral part of Loughborough's history, and its future, and I hope it's now full steam ahead for the Great Central Railway team."
'Improved facilities'
It is one of 11 projects Loughborough Town Deal is supporting after securing £16.9m of government funding with more than £11m so far committed.
David Ellard, commercial manager at Great Central Railway, said: "The current facility is life-expired and the location has evolved over its 50-year life at the GCR.
"The new design allows the space to be better laid out which enables a better workflow, improved welfare facilities and improved access for visitors and designated viewing areas."
It is hoped to be completed by September 2023, with the rest of the funding coming from the David Clarke Railway Trust, plus donations from the "Loco Shed Appeal" which allows people to buy a plaque.
The Great Central Railway is Europe's only surviving fully-signalled double-track main line heritage railway and attracts over 110,000 visitors per year.
Other projects backed by the Loughborough Town Deal include £2.6m to create a Digital Skills Hub at Loughborough College and £2.5m to support the Health and Innovative Loughborough project.
