Plan to replace 1600s house with homeless flats approved
- Published
A 400-year-old house in Leicestershire is to be demolished to make way for apartments for the homeless.
The core of the structure in Roman Way, Market Harborough, dates back to the 1600s but has fallen into disrepair.
A report for Harborough District Council said it had "severe historical damage" and improvements were almost impossible.
Now the council has been permission to replace it with nine flats offering temporary accommodation.
'Cost effective'
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Clive Mason, interim council chief executive officer, plans to build studio apartments for both single people and couples.
A council spokesman said: "In the last year, the council has averaged nine single people in accommodation per day, plus an average of seven homeless families with their children per week.
"The proposed development will provide a more cost-effective solution.
"And the council will save approximately £15,000 per year by placing homeless clients into its own accommodation, rather than placing them in BnBs."
The plan has been given unanimous support and demolition will start "in due course".
