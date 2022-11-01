Leicester disorder: Expert Dr Chris Allen steps down from review
A hate crime expert set to lead a review into the cause of recent violent disorder in East Leicester has stepped down.
Dr Chris Allen said he felt he would not be able to carry out the review in a way that would meet the necessary levels of academic scrutiny.
City Mayor, Sir Peter Soulsby, who commissioned the review, said levels of online abuse relating to it were disturbing.
He said he understood the decision.
The review was announced after large-scale disorder broke out on 17 September following tensions involving mainly young men from Muslim and Hindu communities.
City mayor Sir Peter Soulsby said the academic-led review would give quicker results than a full scale inquiry.
However, Dr Allen who is associate professor in hate studies at the University of Leicester, has now stepped back from leading the inquiry.
He said: "I have reluctantly taken the decision to stand down from the role on the basis that I no longer feel confident that my team and I are able to conduct the review in a way that the ensuing findings would meet the necessary levels of academic scrutiny.
"As someone with a long history of undertaking research that is independent and impartial, the need for academic objectivity and rigour are vitally important.
"In the current climate, I do not believe that it is possible for me to do so in an impartial way and so it is in the interests of the city and the need to find ways to resolution that I have decided to stand down.
"It is important to stress that my decision was not made in response to the unprecedented levels of hate that has been directed towards me in recent weeks or the spurious allegations circulating on social media."
'Duty of care'
Sir Peter said: "I am sorry that Dr Allen will not be able to lead the research but understand the decision that he and the university have taken.
"I do think it's important to proceed with a review, and will be taking soundings locally and nationally as to whether any individual or organisation could take it forward in a way that has the confidence of all parties concerned."
A group representing Hindu and Jain temples had said they would not take part in the review as they felt previous comments on the disorder by Dr Allen undermined his impartiality.
Sanjiv Patel, spokesperson for the Hindu and Jain Temples in Leicester, claimed Dr Allen's description of a march by Hindu men through a Muslim area in Leicester lacked balance and, allied with his background studying Islamophobia, made him unsuitable.
Both the Indian and Pakistani governments called for more action from the Leicester authorities to protect their citizens.
In the aftermath of the unrest, dozens of people have been arrested, with two jailed.
A spokesman for the University of Leicester said: "We have a duty of care for all of our staff, and it was concerning to see the unwarranted abuse Dr Allen was receiving online, and the effect it might also have on his research team.
"Our academic staff have the right to carry out research work without any undue interference, or any suppression, in accordance with their professional responsibility and subject to nationally and internationally recognised professional principles of intellectual rigour, scientific inquiry and research ethics."
