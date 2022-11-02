Work begins on new £2m council building in Leicestershire
- Published
A Leicestershire council has begun work on moving to a new £2m centre.
Oadby and Wigston Borough Council will relocate to Brocks Hill Country Park, with officials estimating it will save the authority more than £2m over the next 10 years by using less energy.
The move has reportedly been funded by the sale of its former base at Bushloe House, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Brocks Hill Country Park will stay open during the work.
However, the bulding's cafe and toilets will be closed.
Deputy council leader Samia Haq said the move was "an example of the forward-thinking innovation required by councils in the current economic climate".
"It's essential we continue to deliver high quality services to local people and moving from an expensive to run, old, unnecessarily large office to this smaller, cheaper to operate, carbon-friendly building is the right decision," she said.
"We're looking forward to the work being complete in time for spring."
