T﻿wo men arrested in connection with a fire on the ground floor of a nightclub have been bailed.Emergency services were called to the blaze at Echos nightclub in Biggin Street, Loughborough, Leicestershire, in the early hours of Tuesday morning. N﻿o-one was injured in the blaze.Two men, 40 and 44, were detained on suspicion of arson and burglary - with the 44-year-old held on suspicion of Class A drug possession. They have been bailed while inquiries continue.