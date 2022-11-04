Leicestershire council HQ to be lit in red for Remembrance Sunday
A council's headquarters is to be lit up in red to mark Remembrance Sunday.
Leicestershire County Council's County Hall building in Glenfield is being illuminated to show the organisation's support for the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal.
Last year, more than 30 buildings in the area joined with the council to light up their buildings.
It is hoped even more organisations will join in this year until Remembrance Sunday on 14 November.
Among those taking part last year were churches, war memorials, office buildings, community centres and pubs.
Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire Mike Kapur said: "Once again this year, we are calling on organisations across the city and county to light up their buildings in red as an eye-catching way to honour those who gave their lives in conflict.
"I hope that by illuminating some of our buildings in this way, it will provide a simple but powerful expression of our community's support for the Poppy Appeal."
A service to mark Armistice and to pay tribute to all those who lost their lives in conflict is being held on the site on 11 November.
The short service will include the laying of wreaths and a two-minute silence at 11:00 GMT.
Dignitaries will be joined by representatives of the Royal British Legion and serving members of the armed forces and cadets, as well as 30 pupils from the Hall Primary School in Glenfield.
