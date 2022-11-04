A46 murder trial: Men died after car was rammed off road, court told
A man accused of murder watched his co-defendant ram a car off the road killing two people, a court has heard.
Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin and Saqib Hussain, both 21, from Banbury, died on the A46 near Leicester in February.
Mohammed Patel, whose police interview was played in court on Friday, and seven others are charged with murder.
The prosecution allege the group rammed the pair off the road to keep an affair between co-accused Ansreen Bukhari, 45, and Mr Hussain a secret.
On the opening day of the trial at Leicester Crown Court, the jury was told Mr Hussain had been threatening to send explicit videos and images of his lover to her husband after she broke off their three-year affair.
The court was told Ansreen Bukhari and her daughter Mahek, 23, plotted with six others to set up Mr Hussain by getting him to meet them in a Leicester car park under false pretences.
'Fled in car'
All eight defendants deny two counts of murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter.
The jury heard Mr Patel was contacted by co-accused Raees Jamal on the night of the fatal crash to help him with a "situation" and was told to go to Rekan Karwan's home, who is also accused of murder.
He told police Raees Jamal had "put a wheel brace down his trousers" and later went to the meeting point at a Tesco in Hamilton, Leicester.
When asked by police what he thought was going to happen, he told them he was expecting "just to talk".
Mr Patel told officers the occupants of the Skoda Fabia - Mr Ijazzudin and Mr Hussain - fled in the car when they spotted himself and Mr Karwan waiting by a stairway in the car park.
The jury heard the defendant got back into the Audi TT belonging to TikTok influencer Mahek Bukhari, with her mum Ansreen inside with Mr Karwan now driving.
Mr Patel said while they were following a blue Seat Leon with the four other defendants inside, Mahek called Mr Hussein who was in the fleeing Skoda Fabia.
"There was a heated conversation going on between Mahek Bukhari and one of the people in the Skoda Fabia - it was Saqib," Mr Patel told police.
"I didn't know what the situation was - I was under the influence of cannabis … then she says 'watch what I do to you'.
"I didn't know what to do or how to get out of this situation."
Mr Patel went on to tell police that the Audi TT and the Seat Leon accidentally hit each other during the chase which turned onto the A46.
Mr Patel said the driver of the Seat Leon was Raees Jamal, who was "driving very erratically".
The court heard a phone call was then made from Mr Patel's phone with Mr Karwan, who was driving the Audi TT, speaking to Raees Jamal on speaker.
Mr Patel said Raees, who had taken the lead, told Rekan he was "going to try and stop the guy - I might have to ram him" with Rekan then saying "yeah go on, ram him".
Mr Patel told police: "On the third time he's clipped [the Skoda] he's got him sideways and the car is literally being dragged across the A46.
"[The Skoda] has done a 180 and there is a violent throw… the car has gone flying over the central reservation.
"From what I saw, I think it clipped one of the bollards."
The eight defendants are:
- Ansreen Bukhari, 45, of George Eardley Close, Stoke-on-Trent
- Mahek Bukhari, 23, of George Eardley Close, Stoke-on-Trent
- Mohammed Patel, 20, of Braybrooke Road, Leicester
- Natasha Akhtar, 21, of Alum Rock Road, Birmingham
- Raees Jamal, 21, of Lingdale Close, Loughborough
- Rekan Karwan, 28, of Tomlin Road, Leicester
- Sanaf Gulammustafa, 22, of Littlemore Close, Leicester
- Ameer Jamal, 27, of Catherine Street, Leicester
The trial continues.
