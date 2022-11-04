Mountsorrel: Firefighters tackle large blaze at quarry site
- Published
A large fire has broken out at a quarry in Leicestershire, causing thick black smoke to be seen across the county.
Firefighters were called to Mountsorrel Quarry at 06:30 GMT on Friday after the blaze broke out in a storage unit, which contains metal and wood construction items.
Residents are being urged to avoid the area while Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service tackle the flames.
No-one has been injured, according to the fire service.
It added four fire engines were at the scene.
Leicestershire Police is in the process of closing nearby Wood Lane, while Mountsorrel Parish Council is urging residents to shut their windows.
A statement on its Facebook page said: "We are aware about the smoke coming out of the Quarry. We have been reassured that everyone there is safe and will share more information if we get it.
"In the meantime you may just want to close your windows as smoke of any kind isn't great for your lungs."
