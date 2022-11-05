Woman dies after being hit by an HGV on A46 in Leicestershire
A woman has died when she was hit by a heavy goods vehicle on the A46 in Leicestershire.
Police said they were called to a report of a pedestrian being struck close to Wymeswold just after 15:00 GMT on Friday.
Officers were sent to the southbound carriageway, along with the East Midlands Ambulance Service, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The force has asked any witnesses to come forward.
Leicestershire Police said prior to the accident the woman had been driving along the road in a white KIA Sportage.
Det Con Maggie Langton said: "We are looking to speak to anyone who was driving along the A46 and either witnessed what happened or saw the KIA prior to the incident.
"I would also ask for anyone with a dash cam who was travelling in the area around the time of the incident to make contact if they have captured anything that could assist with our investigation."
Ms Langton said she was particularly keen to speak with two men, in their late teens or early 20's, who were at the scene but left before officers were able to speak to them.
She said they were dressed in orange high-visibility workwear.
A section of the A46 was closed while officers investigated the scene but it has since reopened.
