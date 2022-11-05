Lorry 'moves railway tracks' in Rutland bridge crash
- Published
A railway bridge in Rutland is expected to take several days to repair after it was struck by a lorry.
Leicestershire Police said they were called to a report of a crash at Fosters Bridge on the A6121 in North Luffenham at 07:40 GMT.
They said the driver was taken to hospital and the road had been closed.
Network Rail said engineers were working to reopen the bridge but warned there would be disruption to some upcoming services.
Photos show the lorry was carrying a load with Rutland County Council branding at the time of the crash.
Nigel Spencer, from the Leicestershire and Rutland 4x4 Response, has been to the scene and said: "The skip has been knocked right off damaging the truck cab."
He said damage to the 13ft (3.9m) bridge also looked "pretty severe".
Network Rail said it had not caused any rail disruption yet because a planned strike meant services had already been cancelled.
However, East Midland Railway was due to divert services between Norwich and Nottingham along this route on Sunday because of engineering work elsewhere.
It is also a route usually used for CrossCountry services between Stansted in Essex and Birmingham New Street.
A spokesperson for Network Rail said: "Our engineers are assessing the damage but it is going to take several days to repair as the impact has moved the tracks as well as damaging the structure."
Police said have not released any details on the severity of the drivers injuries.
Rutland County Council has been contacted for a comment.
