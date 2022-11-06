Loughborough's Herbert Morris factory may be turned into homes
Houses could be built on the site of an historic factory in Loughborough under plans that have been submitted.
Developers have proposed knocking down part of the former Herbert Morris factory, in Empress Road, to build 18 homes.
The crane manufacturing firm moved to the Leicestershire town in 1897 and at one point had sales offices across the UK and in Paris and Toronto.
Charnwood Borough Council is yet to consider the application.
Development of the former factory site was approved in 2016 when plans were submitted to replace it with 30 houses but the works never took place.
A new planning application has proposed building eight houses on the northern part of the site and 10 on the land to the south.
The application said the development would be separated by a large redbrick building, which would be retained.
There were no further details about how the building might be used.
It is not just the building that has notable history in the town.
The road it is on was famously hit by a bomb in a zeppelin raid during World War One, causing a great deal of damage.
Loughborough Library's Local Studies Volunteer Group has been consulted on the housing plans.
It has asked for a plaque to be placed on the site to note its importance to the town's past.
The volunteers also asked for street names relating to Herbert Morris to be considered if the development is approved.
The application will be considered by the council before a decision is made.
