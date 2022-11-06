Rail disruption to continue after Rutland bridge strike
Published
Engineers have said it will take about two weeks to fix a railway bridge in Rutland after it was struck by a lorry.
Network Rail said "significant damage" was caused to Fosters Bridge on the A6121 in North Luffenham when it was hit by the vehicle on Saturday.
Two structural beams need replacing along with railway track, signals and other equipment.
Some CrossCountry train services are expected to remain disrupted while repairs are carried out.
Rutland County Council said the lorry was transporting containers to and from one of its waste and recycling centres when it collided with the 13ft (3.9m) bridge.
Network Rail said critical parts of the bridge's structure had been damaged.
The bridge is part of the route used by CrossCountry train services between Stansted in Essex and Birmingham New Street.
They were suspended between Leicester and Peterborough on Sunday with road transport used instead.
Gary Walsh from Network Rail said the disruption was likely to continue.
"I am really sorry that passengers and the community are likely to be affected by this accident for some time.
"The impact has caused significant damage.
"Our engineers have to replace two structural beams as well as then reinstating the track, signals and other railway equipment on top of the bridge," he said.
Stamford Road has also been closed while emergency works are carried out on the bridge.
