One officer was injured after a suspect vehicle reversed into a police car in an attempt to escape. The officers noticed a silver Land Rover Freelander was using cloned plates in the Copt Oak area of Loughborough at about 15:10 GMT on Sunday.F﻿ollowing a pursuit, the vehicle was stopped in Old House Lane but was then driven backwards into the police car before fleeing, the force said.A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested later in Copt Oak Road area of Markfield on suspicion of dangerous driving and causing grievous bodily harm.