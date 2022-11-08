Leicester care provider rated inadequate by inspectors
A care provider has been told to make urgent improvements after a watchdog rated the service inadequate.
RT-Care Solution Limited, based in Leicester, was criticised by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) for not using medicines safely and for a lack of checks on new staff.
The service scored the lowest rating for safety and management.
The manager told the BBC he disputed some of the findings but had been working with the CQC to make changes.
'Widespread shortfalls'
A report found medicine care plans "did not accurately describe the level of support people required" and staff did not have correct guidance to follow.
Inspectors also found the provider, based on Narborough Road, had "failed to identify risks" associated with the use of catheter care and there was no guidance for staff on how to identify complications.
This put care users "at risk of infection", inspectors said.
The report added staff were "not always safely recruited" and recruitment files did not always contain employment history, so the provider did not know what previous experience they had.
The report also said systems and processes to ensure the quality and safety of medicines management were ineffective.
People were "at risk of not receiving adequate nutrition and hydration", inspectors said.
Care records did not include information about people's food and drink preferences.
Although users said staff were caring, inspectors said there were "significant and widespread shortfalls in the leadership" of the service.
The service was inspected on 27 June and again on 20 July. CQC officials said not enough improvement had been made between the two dates.
The CQC has placed the provider into special measures and will inspect again within six months.
A spokesman for the provider said: "We've been working with the CQC to make improvements and we have sent off the required work we need to do and we await a reply."
