Ben Dunlop: Man changes plea and admits murdering his grandfather
A man has admitted the murder of his grandfather at their home in Leicestershire.
Ronald Dunlop, 75, was found dead by ambulance staff at the house in Hart Drive, Measham, on the afternoon of 1 December 2021.
Ben Dunlop, also of Hart Drive, changed his plea to guilty at Leicester Crown Court on Monday after denying the charge.
The 27-year-old is due to be sentenced at the same court on 16 December.
Leicestershire Police said officers arrived at the house, which the two men shared, following concerns about the welfare of the men and worries Ben had harmed himself.
'Shock loss'
Ronald was found dead at the address and Ben later returned shouting about what he had done, the force added.
Ben was charged with murder and criminal damage in relation to the death of a cat, which he admitted at an earlier hearing.
Det Ch Insp Nicole Main said: "The guilty plea has saved the necessity for a lengthy trial.
"I hope this now allows the family to move forwards in their grieving process following the shock of the loss of Ronald."
