Flat House Farm fined over animal welfare breach
- Published
A pig farming company has been fined after admitting an animal welfare charge.
Elvidge Farms pleaded guilty to a single offence following a 2020 inspection of Flat House Farm in Leicestershire.
The business has since stopped operating as a pig farm following the death of director Richard Elvidge.
A judge fined the company £4,500 at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Originally, the business, its directors and the farm's manager had been charged with a total of 66 offences under the Animal Welfare Act.
However, after one of the prosecution's key witnesses decided not to give evidence ahead of a six-day hearing last week, the vast majority were dropped.
The court heard the witness told the prosecution they thought the case was "exaggerated" due to "activist involvement".
Certification removed
Elvidge Farms, based in Gilmorton, admitted one charge which stated the farm did not have enough enrichment activities for its 9,000 pigs.
It also said drainage slats were too wide on sections of flooring and a pen fence was damaged.
The prosecution accepted no pigs were harmed due to these shortcomings.
Prosecution solicitor Dr Robert Lindsey also told the court that two vets concluded pigs at the farm were "generally in good health".
When reviewing the company's finances, a defence solicitor told the court that following contact with activists, the removal of its Red Tractor certification and the death of its director, the business had been wound down.
Accounts showed the company's profit fell over the past three years and it was confirmed pig farming had ceased on the site.
The court was told the firm's only current source of income was selling electricity from wind turbines.
Elvidge Farms was handed a £4,500 fine and a £181 victim surcharge by a district judge.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.