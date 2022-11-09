Loughborough Fair: Thousands expected at historic town fair
- Published
Thousands of people are expected at a historic town fair which is taking place over four days in Leicestershire.
Loughborough Fair is due to be held in the town centre until Saturday, with rides, attractions and food stalls.
The fair, run by Charnwood Borough Council, celebrated its 800th anniversary last year.
Mayor of Charnwood Jennifer Tillotson is set to open the event with the reading of the official fair proclamation at 18:00 GMT.
Fairs have been held on Loughborough's streets for centuries.
The first official charter was granted to the Lord of the Manor, Hugh le Despencer, in 1221 by King Henry III.
The council said there would be a record number of rides.
Jenny Bokor, the lead member for Loughborough, said: "It is always a great spectacle and to see families and friends enjoy the rides, attractions and food and drink stalls is just so special."
Granby Street car park will be closed and unavailable to use during the event.