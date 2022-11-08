Abdirahim Mohamed: Four guilty of murdering man lured to stab death
Four men have been convicted of murdering an 18-year-old man who was ambushed during a fake drug deal.
Abdirahim Mohamed was attacked in Melbourne Street, Leicester, on 8 September and died early the next day.
Rizwan Gul, 26, Mohammed Hansrod, 30, Israfeel Gul, 28, and Zakir Brant, 26, were all found guilty of murder following a trial at Leicester Crown Court.
They will be sentenced at the same court later this week.
Loud screams
The court previously heard Rizwan Gul and two others were robbed when a gang burst into a flat in the city just after midnight on 7 September.
The prosecution said this led to Mr Mohamed being ambushed near a park during the bogus drug deal.
Witnesses in Melbourne Street described six men in balaclavas getting out of a car, at least four of them carrying large knives.
They also reported the sound of "rowdy youths running" followed shortly after by loud screams.
The defendants and verdicts
- Rizwan Gul, 26, of no fixed address, was convicted of murder
- Mohammed Hansrod, 30, of Dulverton Road, Leicester, was found guilty of murder
- Israfeel Gul, 28, of New Way Road, Leicester, was convicted of murder
- Zakir Brant, 26, of Bale Road, Leicester, was found guilty of murder
- Daniel Pollard, 30, of Calder Road, Leicester, was acquitted of murder but convicted of manslaughter
- Bhavic Parmar, 26, of Bowling Green Street, was found not guilty of murder but convicted of manslaughter
- Farhad Ali Saleem, 26, of Frederick Road, Leicester, was found guilty of assisting an offender
- Muhamad Firoz Khan, 34, had previously admitted assisting an offender
- Abdul Suleman, 59, of Jupiter Close, Leicester, was found not guilty of murder and not guilty of manslaughter
- Adam Brant, 29, of Bale Road, Leicester, was found not guilty of assisting an offender
- Khatib Gul, 58, of Apollo Court, Leicester, was found not guilty of assisting an offender
Leicestershire Police said Mr Mohamed was found with seven stab wounds and taken to hospital but was pronounced dead about two hours later.
A post-mortem examination found two serious stab wounds, along with a fractured skull.
'The horror haunts us'
Mr Mohamed's family paid tribute to him after the verdicts.
A statement from the family said: "Abdirahim died in the most horrendous of circumstances. As a family we are tormented at the thought of what he endured.
"The thought of this is unbearable and the horror of it haunts us. There is no comfort to be had, there is no consoling thought for us in the way that Abdirahim died.
"It is too painful for us to contemplate a future without Abdirahim. Our lives will never be the same again. For us, Abdirahim will never be forgotten and he will always be remembered with boundless love."
The four convicted of murder - as well as Pollard, Parmar, Ali Saleem, Khan, Brant and Gul - will be sentenced on Friday.
