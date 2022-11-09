Paedophile who paid adults to abuse children jailed for 25 years
A paedophile who paid vulnerable people in Asian countries to carry out the "sickening" sexual abuse of children has been jailed for 25 years.
The National Crime Agency (NCA) said Ian Wynter, 59, directed the abuse of two different two-year-old boys via video calls on numerous occasions.
In online chats with other offenders, he described himself as being "sexually attracted to babies and toddlers".
Wynter was also found to have 17,000 indecent images of children.
Wynter, from Loughborough, Leicestershire, was arrested by the NCA in January 2020, and detectives recovered thousands of online chats that showed him speaking with offenders based all over the world.
Chat logs and financial records showed Wynter had paid a man in the Philippines to abuse a two-year-old boy for him via video call on multiple occasions in 2019.
Messages show the man telling Wynter he is in financial difficulty and needs money for "milk and diapers".
Wynter later passed on the contact details of the Filipino facilitator to another online user, who he said was willing to pay "$125 up front for a show".
The facilitator has since been sentenced to 15 years in prison in the Philippines and local authorities safeguarded the child, the NCA added.
'Most horrendous abuse'
Wynter also paid another male facilitator in Indonesia for several video calls of him abusing a two-year-old boy in 2018. In this case, the man said the money would help pay for his diploma.
As well as discussing raping children among other "fantasies", Wynter also advised others on how to carry out abuse without getting caught.
At Leicester Crown Court, he pleaded guilty to 13 charges, including multiple counts of encouraging the sexual assault and rape of a child under 13, and was sentenced on Tuesday.
Tony Smith, from the NCA, said: "Ian Wynter is a prolific sexual offender who caused very young children to suffer the most horrendous abuse at the hands of willing facilitators, giving them specific direction and financial reward."
CPS prosecutor Bethany Raine added: "Wynter demonstrated sickening depravity by paying adults to sexually abuse children in video calls and exploiting innocent children in other parts of the world."
