Abdirahim Mohamed: Four jailed for murder of man lured to stab death
Four men have been jailed for life for the murder of an 18-year-old lured to a fake drug deal and stabbed.
Leicester Crown Court heard Abdirahim Mohamed died after being attacked in Melbourne Street, Leicester, on 8 September in a "drug-related feud".
Rizwan Gul and Mohammed Hansrod were told to serve a minimum of 28 years, while Israfeel Gul and Zakir Brant were given at least 25 years on Friday.
A judge called the killing "brutal" and "merciless".
The court previously heard Rizwan Gul and two others were robbed when a gang burst into a flat in the city just after midnight on 7 September.
The prosecution said this led to Mr Mohamed being ambushed near a park during the bogus drug deal.
Witnesses in Melbourne Street described six men in balaclavas getting out of a car, at least four of them carrying large knives.
They also reported the sound of "rowdy youths running" followed shortly after by loud screams.
The defendants
- Rizwan Gul, 26, of no fixed address, was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life with a minimum term of 28 years
- Mohammed Hansrod, 30, of Dulverton Road, Leicester, was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life with a minimum term of 28 years
- Israfeel Gul, 28, of New Way Road, Leicester, was convicted of murder and sentenced to life with a minimum term of 25 years
- Zakir Brant, 26, of Bale Road, Leicester, was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life with a minimum term of 25 years
- Daniel Pollard, 30, of Calder Road, Leicester, was acquitted of murder but convicted of manslaughter and jailed for 14 years
- Bhavic Parmar, 26, of Bowling Green Street, was found not guilty of murder but convicted of manslaughter and jailed for 14 years. He was also given a two-and-a-half year sentence, to run consecutively, for an unconnected matter
- Farhad Ali Saleem, 26, of Frederick Road, Leicester, was found guilty of assisting an offender and jailed for seven years and eight months
- Muhamad Firoz Khan, 34, had previously admitted assisting an offender and was jailed for three years
- Abdul Suleman, 59, of Jupiter Close, Leicester, was found not guilty of murder and not guilty of manslaughter
- Adam Brant, 29, of Bale Road, Leicester, was found not guilty of assisting an offender
- Khatib Gul, 58, of Apollo Court, Leicester, was found not guilty of assisting an offender
Leicestershire Police said Mr Mohamed was found with seven stab wounds and taken to hospital but was pronounced dead about two hours later.
A post-mortem examination found two serious stab wounds, along with a fractured skull.
James House KC, for the prosecution, said: "This was motivation to steal back the drugs phone for Rizwan Gul's drugs gang who the phone had been robbed from.
"The killers also stole the deceased's own phone, no doubt in the belief it would reveal drug user information.
"This was a murder done for gain namely committed in the course of a planned armed robbery."
'Torture for us'
The prosecutor also read out a victim impact statement from Mr Mohamed's father.
"We will never hold him again and he will never be a part of our lives," he said.
"Abdirahim died in horrendous circumstances, we are tormented at the thought of what he endured.
"We try to go through in our heads the terrible sequence of events, especially the last minutes of his life.
"We wonder when he realised he was in mortal danger - we wonder what his murderers said to him, how long he was conscious for when they were brutally murdering him.
"He was outnumbered, unable to defend himself and there was no-one to rescue him."
