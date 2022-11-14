Police appeal after cyclist's leg broken in Leicester city centre attack
- Published
Police in Leicester are appealing for information after a cyclist suffered a broken leg in an assault.
Leicestershire Police said the rider was believed to have had an argument with a pedestrian on Gallowtree Gate at about 08:00 GMT on 7 November, with a man confronting him near Market Place.
The cyclist was knocked from his bike and hit "a number of times", a force statement said.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment to his injuries.
Officers are looking to speak to any witnesses who were in the area at the time of the attack.
