Tram tracks from 1940s revealed by Leicester street works
Sections of a city's old tram tracks have been uncovered during work to pedestrianise a busy street.
Braunstone Gate, in Leicester, is currently being remodelled to improve it for people on foot and cyclists.
Workmen have taken away the road surface temporarily, exposing the tracks which ran down the middle of the street until 1949 when the city tram system was decommissioned.
Keen photographer Paul Hindle posted pictures of the tracks on social media.
'Fascinating'
They have been liked hundreds of times by people fascinated by the city's transport history.
Mr Hindle, who works at nearby De Montfort University, said: "I thought it was a nice piece of local interest.
"It's clearly getting some traction on my Twitter.
"How lovely it would be if, as part of the revamp of Braunstone Gate, the council could leave a section uncovered and install a board giving a bit of history."
A horse-drawn tram system was introduced in Leicester in 1874 but was then electrified in 1904.
Trams ran until after World War Two when the growing popularity of motor vehicles led to the decision to terminate the service.
Director of archives and research at the Leicester Heritage Transport Trust (LHTT) Mike Greenwood said: "By 1949 the tram system in Leicester was not in the best state of repair and cheaper diesel meant other forms of transport were becoming more popular.
"The decision was taken to stop running them.
"Initially a lot of the tracks were lifted out and removed completely but it was quickly realised this was hard, time-consuming work so a lot of the network was just covered over.
"It's still there but most people today wouldn't have a clue what's below their feet.
"Roadworks like this sometimes give us a fascinating look into the past."
A Leicester City Council spokesman said: "Extensive highways schemes - such as the improvement works being carried out on Braunstone Gate - will often uncover interesting examples of Leicester's transport heritage.
"In this case, a photographic record will be created before the tracks are carefully covered up again as part of the ongoing works."
