FA Cup finalist's tracksuit sold at auction
A tracksuit top worn before the 1969 FA Cup final has sold for £600 at an auction.
The white cotton Umbro tracksuit was worn by Leicester City's Scottish midfielder Bobby Roberts before the Foxes lost 1-0 to Manchester City.
That final was Leicester's fourth defeat at the last hurdle, and until they finally won the tournament last year they had been to the most finals without winning the cup.
The tracksuit was sold at Market Harborough-based Gildings Auctioneers on 8 November and bought by a bidder from Warwickshire.