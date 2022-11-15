A46 murder trial: Accused 'did not see' ex-lover rammed off road in crash
A woman accused of murder, who was being blackmailed with explicit videos, did not see her former lover die in a crash, a court heard.
Ansreen Bukhari, 45, and seven others, deny killing Saqib Hussain and his friend Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin.
The prosecution say they rammed the men off the A46 in Leicestershire on 11 February to keep an affair between Ansreen and Mr Hussain a secret.
Giving evidence, Ms Bukhari, said she had her "head down" during the chase.
Mrs Bukhari said she was "too embarrassed" to tell police she was in a relationship with Mr Hussain and was "scared" of "wrecking the marriage" with her husband.
The jury at Leicester Crown Court has previously been told Mr Hussain, from Banbury, Oxfordshire, had been threatening to send explicit videos and images of his lover to her husband after she broke off their three-year affair.
The court was also told Ansreen Bukhari and her daughter Mahek, 23, plotted with six others to set up Mr Hussain by getting him to meet them in a Leicester car park under false pretences.
Defence barrister Patrick Upward KC, asked Ansreen about a message Mahek had sent her saying Mr Hussain would "get jumped".
Ansreen said she told her daughter, "don't message him".
"Were you formulating a plan to visit violence on Saqib Hussain?" Mr Upward asked.
"No," Ansreen replied.
The jury was previously told Mr Hussain was demanding up to £3,000 he had spent on dates with Ansreen during their affair and a meeting was arranged in Leicester to hand it over.
The Bukharis travelled from Stoke-on-Trent to Leicester and met the other six defendants on the night of 10 February.
Travelling in Mahek's Audi TT and a Seat Leon, the group then went to the meeting point in a Tesco car park in the Hamilton area.
'Sort things out'
Ansreen, who travelled in the Audi, told the court she did not know there were three other people in the Seat Leon and did not know Mr Hussain had pulled up in a Skoda Fabia and then left the car park.
The two cars then went after the Skoda Fabia and Ansreen said the intention was for Mr Hussain to stop so they could "sort things out".
The court heard Mahek, using her mother's phone, was talking to Mr Hussain in the Skoda Fabia telling him to "pull up" so they could speak.
But Ansreen told the jury Mr Hussain would not pull over and was threatening to send the explicit videos to her husband.
'Head down'
The prosecution alleges the Seat Leon rammed the Skoda Fabia off the road.
Ansreen told the court she did not see a chase or a crash.
"I was scared. I was shaking. I just had my head down and my hands on my head.
"I didn't see anything, I didn't hear anything."
She said the group passed the car wreckage on the A46 on their way back to Leicester but "no-one talked about it" and she said she thought the Skoda had "lost control".
Ansreen told the court she was "too upset" to talk about the crash and denied putting a story together.
She also said she did not know Mr Hussain had died until she was told in a police interview.
The eight defendants are:
- Ansreen Bukhari, 45, of George Eardley Close, Stoke-on-Trent
- Mahek Bukhari, 23, of George Eardley Close, Stoke-on-Trent
- Mohammed Patel, 20, of Braybrooke Road, Leicester
- Natasha Akhtar, 21, of Alum Rock Road, Birmingham
- Raees Jamal, 21, of Lingdale Close, Loughborough
- Rekan Karwan, 28, of Tomlin Road, Leicester
- Sanaf Gulammustafa, 22, of Littlemore Close, Leicester
- Ameer Jamal, 27, of Catherine Street, Leicester
The trial continues.
