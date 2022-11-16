A46 murder trial: Accused TikTok star admits lying to police
- Published
A TikTok star accused of murdering her mother's young lover has admitted lying to the police.
Mahek Bukhari, 23, and seven others deny killing Saqib Hussain and his friend Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin.
The prosecution say they rammed the men off the A46 in Leicestershire on 11 February to keep the affair between her mum Ansreen and Mr Hussain a secret.
Ms Bukhari said she lied in a police interview due to "embarrassment" over her mother's affair.
The jury at Leicester Crown Court has heard Mr Hussain, 21, from Banbury, Oxfordshire, had been threatening to send explicit videos and images of his lover to her husband after she broke off their three-year affair.
The jury was previously told Mr Hussain was demanding up to £3,000 he had spent on dates with Ansreen during their affair and a meeting was arranged in Leicester to hand it over.
'Felt broken'
The Bukharis travelled from Stoke-on-Trent to Leicester and met the other six defendants on the night of 10 February, the court heard.
Travelling in Mahek's Audi TT and a Seat Leon, the group then went to the meeting point in a Tesco car park in the Hamilton area.
The prosecution allege the two cars then went after the Skoda Fabia and the Seat rammed the vehicle off the road, killing the two men.
Speaking about the affair, Mahek told the court: "I was not expecting it, I just felt broken. My dad loves my mum so much and she's always reciprocated it back."
The court heard the two women had referred to Mr Hussain as "psycho" in messages and had threatened to call the police over his blackmail.
Mahek was asked by her defence barrister Christopher Millington KC about a previous message to her mother saying Mr Hussain would get "jumped".
He asked: "Did you make any move to speak to guys to get him jumped?"
Mahek told the court she did not.
She also said she did not hear a phone conversation between Rekan Karwan - the driver of the Audi and Raees Jamal - the driver of the Seat - talking about "ramming" the Skoda off the road, which co-accused Mohammed Patel told police had taken place.
Mahek told the court she "did not see" the crash as she "turned away" while in the back of the Audi TT.
'So embarrassed'
She told the jury: "The last thing I recall was [Saqib] tried to block off the Seat and then when he didn't, then he's obviously gone straight towards the central reservation.
"When I've seen the flames, I was confused as to why [Saqib] had put himself in that position.
"I didn't want to think the worst, I genuinely wanted to think he was okay… it was like I froze."
Mahek told the court she did not speak about the crash while driving home with her mother to Stoke-on-Trent.
The pair were arrested later that morning and in a police interview Mahek told officers she had been in Nottingham on the night of the crash.
She told the court: "I didn't want to involve anyone else.
"I was too embarrassed to even tell anyone about my mum's affair."
Mr Millington KC said: "Did you tell a lot of lies [to the police]?"
Mahek said: "I did … I was just so embarrassed with the whole situation with my mum. I didn't want to accept it… I was thinking of the worst."
The eight defendants are:
- Ansreen Bukhari, 45, of George Eardley Close, Stoke-on-Trent
- Mahek Bukhari, 23, of George Eardley Close, Stoke-on-Trent
- Mohammed Patel, 20, of Braybrooke Road, Leicester
- Natasha Akhtar, 21, of Alum Rock Road, Birmingham
- Raees Jamal, 21, of Lingdale Close, Loughborough
- Rekan Karwan, 28, of Tomlin Road, Leicester
- Sanaf Gulammustafa, 22, of Littlemore Close, Leicester
- Ameer Jamal, 27, of Catherine Street, Leicester
The trial continues.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.