Leicestershire Police needs to improve staff vetting, report says
Inspectors have said Leicestershire Police needs to improve the way it monitors decisions on vetting its officers and police staff.
A new report has found the force did not put officers and staff into posts without first obtaining the correct level of vetting.
However His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) judged the force's system effective over all.
The force has been asked to comment.
At the time of the inspection, in September 2021, the force was due to implement a new IT system.
The report said: "The force recognises the additional work involved in moving to the new vetting management system and has recruited additional personnel."
'Area for improvement'
However, it said the force only considered two protected characteristics when vetting - ethnicity and gender.
"The current system doesn't cater for other characteristics," it said, but added the new IT system would collect wider data.
The report also said the force did not analyse the proportion of rejections for applicants with a particular protected characteristic.
"This means the force has no way of understanding the reasons for any disproportionality, so it isn't taking any action to address it," it said.
"As a result, we have identified this as an area for improvement."
