Vandalism forces removal of four Leicester e-bike stations
- Published
Docking stations for a public e-bike hire scheme have had to be removed after being repeatedly damaged by vandals, a council has said.
Leicester City Council said four stations, installed earlier this year, have now been taken out after bikes were wrenched from their docks.
The council, which jointly runs the e-bike scheme with operator Ride On, has condemned the "selfish" vandalism.
The damage has been reported to Leicestershire Police.
'Unsustainable costs'
The now-decommissioned stations had served Heyworth Road, Fullhurst Avenue, Braunstone Avenue and Braunstone Leisure Centre in Hamelin Road.
A city council spokeswoman said: "Sadly, these docking stations have been the target of sustained attacks of vandalism over the summer and autumn, with bikes wrenched from their docks, damaging the charging and control units.
"Docking stations are available throughout the city but where repeated vandalism occurs, there is no choice but to relocate the bikes and stations to other areas.
"It is a great shame, given the typical 400 to 500 daily trips made by these bikes in this popular scheme."
Deputy city mayor Adam Clarke said: "During a cost of living crisis, it is particularly galling that a form of low-cost, zero-emission public transport designed to enable everyone to get around safely and conveniently has been the target of this selfish and mindless vandalism.
"We aim to offer e-bikes in all our neighbourhoods but where there is repeated vandalism the operator has to move the e-bikes so as not to face unsustainable costs.
"We will continue to work to support other public transport options in this local area and work with Leicestershire Police to identify and deter those who carry out such destruction."
A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: "Vandalism of any kind can be extremely damaging and in these case it has left many people without the use of this well-used transport facility.
"We would always encourage anyone who witnesses or has any information about these acts of vandalism to report the matter to the police so it can be fully investigated."
