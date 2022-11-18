Rutland bridge set to reopen weeks after being struck by lorry
- Published
Repairs to a railway bridge that was struck by a lorry are making "good progress" and train services are set to resume next week, Network Rail says.
The lorry carrying a heavy load hit Foster's Bridge, on the A6121 in North Luffenham, Rutland, on 5 November.
Network Rail closed the line to passengers while engineers made repairs but it will reopen on 23 November.
Until then, buses are continuing to replace all trains between Leicester and Peterborough, via Melton Mowbray.
A section of the A6121 on Stamford Road, which the bridge crosses, is expected to reopen to traffic on 25 November at 18:00 GMT at the earliest.
Network Rail said a vehicle collision beam must be reinstated and - weather permitting - this would happen on Saturday.
Gary Walsh, East Midlands route director for Network Rail, said: "This has been a massive piece of work for our teams and I am pleased the line between Leicester and Peterborough will fully reopen next Wednesday.
"The damage to the bridge at Ketton was substantial and we are very sorry for the impact this has caused."
Meanwhile, motorists in nearby Oakham are being urged to expect delays at the town's level crossings on 19 November.
Freight services have had to travel in the "wrong direction" through the town, due to the knock-on effects of the repairs.
Essential planned engineering work on the Crossrail route on this day means freight traffic will need to travel through Oakham and the level crossing barriers in the town will be down for much longer than usual.
