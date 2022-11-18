Woman's stalker jailed and banned from Leicestershire
A stalker has been banned for life from entering Leicestershire following a campaign of harassment against a woman he met while looking for work.
Jan Schlossar was also jailed for harassing and breaching a restraining order against his victim.
The 41-year-old met her only once when he walked into a recruitment agency where she worked in Leicester seeking employment in March this year.
Schlossar was jailed for 23 weeks at Leicester Magistrates' Court.
Leicestershire Police said the face-to-face conversation at the recruitment agency was the only one he would have with his victim, but it led to months of harassment as he began bombarding her with messages asking her out.
Schlossar, of no fixed address, bought her a wedding ring, turned up at her place of work on several occasions with gifts and moved to Leicestershire in an attempt to be closer to her.
His messages gradually became abusive and sexually explicit, and he sent videos touching himself inappropriately to her work phone, the force said.
The 32-year-old victim eventually told her employers who contacted the police.
The defendant previously pleaded guilty to two counts of stalking without serious alarm and distress and was handed a lifetime restraining order.
'Weight lifted'
Following Schlossar's conviction, the victim told Leicestershire Police: "I have never in my life experienced something so consistently horrific.
"It has changed me beyond words but I feel like a weight has been lifted now that he cannot enter Leicestershire."
Schlossar has been told he must never contact the victim again or to enter Leicestershire, unless passing through for work purposes or with a specific appointment to see his solicitor.
He was sentenced on Tuesday to 12 weeks for the breach and 23 weeks for harassment - to run concurrently - after pleading guilty to harassment and breaching a restraining order.
