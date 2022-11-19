Rutland A47 crash: Man and woman dead after two-car collision
Two people have died after a crash involving two vehicles.
Leicestershire Police were called to reports of a collision on the A47 near Belton In Rutland just after 18:15 GMT on Friday.
The occupants of a red Hyundai i10 - a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s - were pronounced dead at the scene.
A man in his 30s - driving a brown Citroen C4 - suffered injuries that were not life-changing or life-threatening, police said.
A stretch of the road was closed overnight but reopened to traffic at around 06:00.
Officers said they believed people stopped at the scene before emergency services arrived and urged them to come forward.
Police are also asking motorists with dashcam footage who may have been on the A47 at the time to get in touch.
