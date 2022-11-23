Police name man and woman killed in Rutland crash
- Published
Police have named a man and a woman who were killed in a crash in Rutland.
Leicestershire Police said they were called to a report of a collision on the A47 near Belton shortly after 18:15 GMT on Friday.
Ian Gale, 64, and Gail Gale, 58, were in a red Hyundai i10 that was in collision with a brown Citroen C4.
Police said the pair, who were both from Leicester, died at the scene and the force has appealed for witnesses to come forward.
They added the Citroen driver - a man in his 30's - suffered injuries that were not life-threatening or life-changing.
Det Con Anna Thorpe said: "I'd ask anyone who was on the A47 last Friday evening and has information about this incident, but who has not yet come forward, to do so.
"Any details or footage you're able to provide could help. It's not too late to share anything with us."
