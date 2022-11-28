Owen Warner's grandparents 'so proud' of I'm a Celeb finalist
- Published
The grandparents of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! finalist Owen Warner have said they were "so proud" of his performance on the show.
Former Lioness Jill Scott was crowned queen of the jungle on Sunday, with the Hollyoaks actor coming second.
Conservative MP Matt Hancock came third in the annual TV show.
Warner's grandparents Anne and David Beck, who watched the final at home in Thurmaston, Leicesershire, said seeing him on the show had been "surreal".
The 23-year-old was one of 12 contestants to head to the Australian jungle for the first time since the pandemic.
His grandad, who he affectionately calls The General, said he was "very pleased" with how well Warner did.
"I'm extremely proud," he said.
"He's shown his true colours and it's good to see him settling down.
"He was in awe initially when he was in there with so many esteemed people, but he's got used to them and he's relaxed and taken it in his stride."
His Grandmother, who he calls Nana-lar, said she could not believe what's happened.
"It's just amazing really, just something you never thought would happen," she said.
