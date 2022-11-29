More than 200 Christmas trees transform Melton Mowbray church

There will be more than 200 decorated trees in the church
By Dan Martin
Schools, charities and businesses have decorated more than 200 Christmas trees at a town's church.

St Mary's Church in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, is hosting its 20th annual Christmas tree festival from Friday.

Church officials expect thousands of visitors to come and see the trees of all shapes, sizes and designs.

St Mary's vicar Rev Dr Mary Barr praised the contributors for their creativity.

Money raised from the festival's admission fee will help the church meet the rising costs of keeping the building open

She said: "We have just started putting the trees in and there are some fantastic ones.

"Some are traditional while others are very original.

"When the visitors arrive they will see a very magical scene and we are really looking forward to welcoming them.

"It's a real community effort."

The church plans to hold a carol service among the trees

A carol service among the trees will be held at 17:00 GMT on Saturday and the Hathern Band will be performing Christmas music from 18:00 on Sunday.

The church says the £2.50 admission fee for adults will help it meet the ever-rising costs of keeping the medieval church running.

The festival will run until Tuesday 6 December.

