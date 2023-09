Police have appealed for witnesses after a woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Leicester.The woman, 28, was struck by a BMW - possibly an X3 or an X5 - that failed to stop at the scene in Carlton Street on 16 November, Leicestershire Police said.Officers were told the BMW was then driven the wrong way up Lower Brown Street - a one-way street.The woman's injuries have been described as life-changing but not life-threatening.