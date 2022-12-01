Ashby: Elderly man in hospital after being struck by van

Police said officers were "continuing to establish the full circumstances of the collision"

A man in his 80s has been taken to hospital after being struck by a van in Leicestershire.

Police said officers were called to Market Street, Ashby, at 05:56 GMT on Thursday by East Midlands Ambulance Service.

The elderly pedestrian remains in hospital with serious injuries, and inquiries are ongoing at the scene, the force added.

Detectives have urged anyone with any information to contact them.

