Christmas tractor run in memory of 19-year-old Keiran Hopkins
A convoy of tractors decked in Christmas lights will take to the roads to raise money in memory of a young man who killed himself.
Around 250 brightly-illuminated farm vehicles will drive along a 19-mile (30km) circuit through Leicestershire on Saturday.
The tractor run is taking place in the memory of Keiran Hopkins, 19, who died in September.
Money is being raised for mental health charity Mind.
Keiran's brother Liam Hopkins, from Elmesthorpe, has arranged the event.
He said: "I think Keiran would smile if he saw our tractors. He absolutely loved tractors and farming. I've got mine ready and it looks like the Blackpool Illuminations.
"It's pretty hard to explain how Keiran's death has hit us as a family.
"We didn't see any of the signs that he wasn't feeling right and I wish we had because we might have been able to help.
"All we can do now is try to get something good out of a tragedy.
"We're raising money for Mind to help it set up a base in Leicester. We want people to have more access to the help and support that could have helped Keiran."
The initial fundraising target was £5,000 but more than £7,000 has been pledged and the organisers hope the final total will top £10,000.
Liam added: "It's going to be quite a sight. We'll be going pretty slowly and collecting money in buckets along the way.
"We're going to have a great laugh because we know that's exactly what Keiran would want."
The tractor run will start at 16:00 GMT on Saturday at Bracknell Farm in Earl Shilton before heading to Barwell, through Hinckley before passing through a number of other villages and returning to its starting point at around 19:30.
Head of community and events for fundraising at Mind Ian O'Reilly said: "We are really grateful to Liam for organising this festive tractor run and choosing to support Mind.
"Every donation that Mind receives through Liam's charity tractor run will allow us to continue to campaign to improve services, and provide information and support."