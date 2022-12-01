Leicester sees return of festive ice rink
A festive ice rink has opened in Leicester, with extended opened hours to cope with demand.
The rink, which is under cover to provide all-weather skating, also features an Alpine-style bar.
Up to 225 skaters will be able to take to the ice but, as in previous years, capacity will be limited to 100 skaters for designated quiet sessions.
The city council said it would be open until 21:00 most evenings as well as opening on Christmas Eve.
Extended opening
The ice rink is part of a number of festive attractions in the city, including a giant wheel, digital art installation and funfair.
It will be open until 2 January, with skating starting at 10:00 most days.
Skating aids for young children are available to hire.
Mike Dalzell from the city council said: "It has been so popular we have put on some extra hours, so we have an extra hour at the end of the day.
"We are also going to be open on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
