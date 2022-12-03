Large-scale 3D projections illuminate Leicester
- Published
Large-scale 3D moving projections with a festive twist are to illuminate a city centre.
The display Paint to Pixel (Christmas Edition) is due to take place in Green Dragon Square, Leicester, until Christmas Eve.
Organisers said the animated murals would have a distinctly Christmas theme.
Previous versions of the displays have been seen at the city's Bring the Paint festival and Nottingham Light Night.
'Mesmerising'
Organisers said the illuminations would feature moving animations based on artwork by internationally renowned street artists 45rpm, Mr Poes, Roo, Saïd Kinos and Michal Lach.
The artwork has been animated to create five short films, which will screen from 16:30 - 22:20 GMT each day.
The display has been organised by BID Leicester and local arts organisations MBD and Graffwerk.
BID Leicester director Simon Jenner said: "It's fantastic to welcome this mesmerising artwork to the city.
"It has been commissioned as a brand-new piece, designed especially for this space.
"It is sure to add some festive sparkle and cheer to the city centre for all of those who live, work or study here over the Christmas season."
MBD creative director, Paul Long, said: "It's been amazing for MBD to work on this incredible project.
"We've thoroughly enjoyed working with a range of incredibly talented street artists who have provided so much quality material for us to animate.
"Working on this project has brought a great deal of joy to us and we hope this is shared with thousands of visitors to Leicester over the festive period."