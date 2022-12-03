Leicester: Arrest after man dies following head injury
A 64-year-old man has been arrested after the death of a man who sustained a head injury in Leicester.
The man was found injured in Charles Street, near the junction with Yeoman Lane, after the emergency services were called on Wednesday evening.
Police said the condition of the man, in his 40s, worsened and he died in hospital on Thursday.
The force is looking into the circumstances surrounding the death.
Officers arrested the man in connection with the incident on Friday evening as they continue to investigate the unexplained death.
Leicestershire Police urged anyone who was around the area at about 17:00 and 17:45 GMT on Wednesday, and saw anything that might be relevant, to contact officers.
Bus companies and taxi drivers have also been asked to check their dashcams for any footage that might assist inquiries.
The force also stressed the death was not being connected to a man who was found injured in Tudor Road on Tuesday "at this stage".
