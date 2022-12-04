Man who died following head injury in Leicester named
Police have named a man who died after sustaining a head injury in Leicester.
Mark Holland, 48, was found injured in Charles Street, near the junction with Yeoman Lane, after emergency services were called on Wednesday evening.
Leicestershire Police said his condition worsened and he died in hospital on Thursday.
A 64-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death and has been released on bail, officers have confirmed.
The force urged anyone who was around the area at about 17:00 to 17:45 GMT on Wednesday, and saw anything that might be relevant, to contact officers.
Bus companies and taxi drivers have also been asked to check their dashcams for any footage that might assist inquiries.
