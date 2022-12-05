Barrow upon Soar: Micropub plan for village hair salon
Plans to transform a former hair salon in a Leicestershire village into a micropub have been put forward.
Charnwood Brewery wants to move into the building in North Street, Barrow upon Soar previously used by H2O Hairdressing and Barbering.
The company already owns The Sorrel Fox in Mountsorrel and the Hall Croft Tap in Shepshed.
The application will now be considered by Charnwood Borough Council, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Submitted documents stated the salon had been closed since spring 2021.
The brewery hopes to create an outside seating area at the front of the building, as well as adding a ground-floor extension at the back which would house a cellar, store room and toilets.
