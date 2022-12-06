Charnwood mayor to hold community carol service in Loughborough
- Published
A community carol service is to be held with an audience for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.
The event is due to take place on 19 December at All Saints with Holy Trinity church in Loughborough.
The mayor of Charnwood, Jennifer Tillotson, said she was looking forward to welcoming residents to the annual event.
The service is free but the council said it would be ticketed on a first come, first served basis.
'Fantastic causes'
Music will come from Charnwood Symphonic Wind Orchestra with performances from Corah, a Leicester-based female vocal ensemble, and the All Saints church choir.
There will be a collection in aid of the mayor's chosen charity, the Rainbows children's hospice, and towards the upkeep of the 14th Century church.
Ms Tillotson, said: "It will be great to welcome residents to the annual community carol service which will hopefully get everyone in the festive mood ahead of Christmas.
"Both Rainbows and the church are fantastic causes to support through this event."
Church rector Rev Wendy Dalrymple said: "It is wonderful to be welcoming people back to this popular carol service as we celebrate and prepare for Christmas in word and song."
